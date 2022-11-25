Parents Of Ex-Stanford Goalie Who Died By Suicide Suing School For Wrongful Death

Katie Meyer – the former Stanford goalkeeper and 2019 national champion – died by suicide in March 2022. Eight months later, Meyer’s parents are suing the university and other university officials for wrongful death.

The Meyer family lawsuit claims that Stanford’s handling of a disciplinary process led to her death. “The actions that led to [her] death began and ended with Stanford University, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the disciplinary action occurred in August 2021. Meyer allegedly spilled coffee on a football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor on Meyer’s team. The suit claims Meyer met with Stanford’s dean Lisa Caldera who filed a complaint with the school’s office of community standards (OCS).

Katie Meyer was the captain of Stanford’s women’s soccer team before committing suicide in 2022. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The unidentified football player did not file the complaint to OCS and wanted to “make amends” and “did not want any punishment that impacts her life,” according to the suit.

Meyer Had Been ‘Stressed Out For Months’

Meyer reportedly sent a formal statement in November 2021 regarding the allegations, where she said she had been “stressed out for months” and “terrified that an accident” would destroy her future.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Meyer received a letter from OCS charging her with “violation of the fundamental standard.” The suit alleges the language in OCS’ notice contained “language assuming guilt.”

The letter noted that Meyer’s diploma would be placed on hold and the charges she faced could result in her expulsion.

The 22-year-old was found dead in her dorm room on March 1. Computer forensics showed Meyer was researching how to defend herself in the days leading up to her suicide.

The Meyer family is seeking damages, restitution, and other reliefs in the lawsuit.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).