Former Female College Basketball Star And News Anchor, Neena Pacholke, Dead By Suicide

Suicide has claimed the life of former college basketball star Neena Pacholke. Since 2019, Pacholke had been working as a news anchor in Wisconsin. She was 27 years old.

Pacholke’s sister Kaitlynn confirmed Neena passed by suicide, then told the Tampa Bay Times: “My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew.”

Wisconsin’s WAOW, which employed Pacholke, released a statement addressing her untimely passing: “Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday. The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well.”

Former college basketball player Neena Pacholke, on the set of Wisconsin’s WAOW news. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

Pacholke Was A Standout Basketball Player

Before beginning her news career in 2017, Pacholke was a basketball star at the University of South Florida. A point guard, Pacholke earned three varsity letters as a member of the Bulls. Prior to leading USF, Pacholke guided her high school (Tampa’s Freedom High) to the school’s only state tournament appearance (2013).

University of South Florida women’s basketball coach Jose Fernandez reacted to Pacholke’s passing by releasing a statement on Twitter. “Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time,: wrote Fernandez. “Please keep them in your thoughts.”

We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. https://t.co/yE9eamrjiW — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) August 29, 2022

OutKick extends our thoughts and prayers to the Pacholke family and all of Neena’s friends and colleagues.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

