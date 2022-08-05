Katherine Webb Is Back, Thriving In A Black Bikini

Talk about a blast from the past. If you remember Katherine Webb-McCarron became an overnight viral superstar thanks Brent Musburger back in 2013 during the BCS Championship Game.

It’s hard to believe we’re coming up on the 10 year anniversary of that moment. But here we are knocking on the door of that milestone.

She was dating her future husband Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron at the time. She was everywhere for a little while following one of the biggest viral College Football moments of all-time.

Webb and McCarron tied the knot and started a family. Katherine let the spotlight go for a little while. On Thursday night she took to Instagram to announce that she was back.

Well technically she announced that she was “33 and thriving.” But she did so in a black bikini and that says she’s back louder than any caption ever could.

Katherine Webb-McCarron/Instagram

It’s been so long, but it’s somehow like she never left

Katherine posted the bikini pics on the same night as the Hall of Fame Game. Coincidence or is this a sign of things to come? It’s worth keeping an eye on.

McCarron, who has bounced around the NFL the last few years, isn’t currently on a roster. He tore his ACL with the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason and missed the entire season in 2021. He became an unrestricted free agent on March 16 and remains unsigned.

McCarron did have a workout with the Cleveland Browns in July as they looked to add depth with Deshaun Watson’s suspension. They signed Josh Rosen instead.

With McCarron’s career up in the air at the moment, it might be time for the former Miss Alabama USA and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to resume hers.

If not a full blown modeling career, maybe she’s preparing to step up her Instagram modeling game.