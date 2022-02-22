Katherine Webb Still Has Brent Musburger’s Back After All These Years

Videos by OutKick

Katherine Webb-McCarron hasn’t changed her mind on Brent Musburger after all the years since their moment during the BCS Championship Game.

Webb, who married Alabama quarterback, and now Falcons backup, A.J. McCarron, was the subject of commentary from Musburger during the 2013 game that turned Webb into a viral superstar.

During an Instagram Q&A, Webb once again defended Musburger calling her “beautiful” and “lovely” way back when people weren’t offended by such commentary.

“I haven’t (met Musberger) but we have exchanged friendly statements thru separate interviews,” Webb wrote on Instagram. “Listen leave that man alone he didn’t do nuthin wrong LOL.”

Webb has done interviews over the last nine years where outlets have tried to get her to turn on the broadcaster, but the 32-year-old former Miss Alabama refuses.

“When you’re a quarterback at Alabama, you see that lovely lady there?” Musburger said during the national championship game. “She does go to Auburn, but she also is Miss Alabama and that’s A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend. … You quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women. What a beautiful woman. Wow.”

That was the early days of woke ESPN. The network later issued an unnecessary apology for Musburger’s commentary.

Webb-McCarron, who now has two young boys of her own, appears ready to make a comeback in the pop culture world.

“I promised myself I’d start posting more, so here’s a good first attempt,” Katherine wrote on a January Instagram post from her master bathroom that has led to a steady stream of content that could easily land the mom some new hosting roles, if she’s looking to go that route.

Just don’t think she’s going to pop up on The View or some other show and start bashing Musburger. It’s not happening. They’re good.

