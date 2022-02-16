Katherine Webb-McCarron IS BACK, Busch Light Daytona Car Is Beautiful & Sidney Gets 500th

Videos by OutKick

Would you look at that…NBC and its ridiculous China Games are sucking the life out of the network

What happens when you’re a network morning show and you’ve finally beaten people over the heads with DNC talking points, death, despair, more talking points, more COVID fear porn, more political fear porn, more death, glaciers are going to melt and kill us all, and more CDC fear porn day after day after day?

In the case of the Today Show, you cannot maintain the No. 1 spot WHILE CARRYING THE OLYMPICS. That just might be the saddest thing I’ve seen all week, and I had to watch MY Bengals choke away a Super Bowl title not too long ago.

My dear Screencaps readers, we’re winning this race against the suits in New York City who think they know what you will watch in the morning. Clay’s winning the race against the suits at ESPN who think you want to be smacked over the head with woke 24 hours a day. OutKick’s winning against the suits who refuse to allow their sites to deviate from the stated mission of woke lib lib talking points.

Here are the results:

From ABC News: “For the first time in more than 30 years, “Good Morning America” stood as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers during an NBC-hosted Olympic week — since at least the 1992 Summer Olympics.” — Joe Flint — NOT ON BOOK LEAVE (@JBFlint) February 15, 2022

I just tracked the first hour of TODAY. It's wild to think ratings are plummeting. https://t.co/qAbDPATTSy pic.twitter.com/b16OEo49FQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 16, 2022

Guys, I’ve been called a know-nothing moron from Ohio for years in this industry. As was addressed last week on Screencaps, the suits, the Big J checkmarks, and the executives think we’re hick losers.

Guess who’s going to have the last laugh in all this? I am because this is the job I’ve been dreaming of my whole career. Clay/Fox News Corp. pay me to get up and do this on a daily basis while Savannah Guthrie dreads having to get up, leave home and rattle off the same dumb talking points on a daily basis so she can keep living her exotic lifestyle.

Once again, Advantage: Screencaps.

Savannah, stop by for garage beers. You’ll have a blast. We may even decide to day trip over to Put-in-Bay to make it feel like we’ve been transported to Key West.

And one more thing. Could the morning shows find someone with talent outside of reading a Teleprompter? All three morning shows should have a talent show. Which one of these pretty faces has a talent we don’t know about? That should be a show.

• The final gambling numbers are in for 2021 and, as expected, Americans went absolutely nuts with their money.

Why?

The government printed stacks of cash & threw it in the air/inflation? People are blowing off steam built up from 2020? Citizens are bored? Money burning a hole in the pocket? Self-medicating? Retirees blowing through their 401ks before they die?

Is there a simple answer I’m not coming up with here? Someone help me out.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

💥📈 NEW: 2021 set a new record as the highest-grossing year ever for the U.S. commercial gaming industry, reaching $53B in revenue.



The total shatters 2019’s previous industry record of $43.65B by more than 21 percent.



Read the release ➡️ https://t.co/a6SYTTHqyl pic.twitter.com/E4w2weKg8E — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) February 15, 2022

• Anyone having a hard time finding a garage door? I know you guys are anti-New York Times, but I have to bring up this story about how contractors are boarding up garages on new builds because they cannot get garage doors ordered by the homeowners. That’s right, homes are sitting empty because they can’t pass inspection because of the garage door situation.

• I see that Jeff Zucker’s CNN slam piece has resigned from the network. I like how these suits apologize for getting laid as if the viewers are their children. Please forgive me for getting laid…I have sinned. Actually, we don’t give a shit. Guess what, Allison? We already moved on to worry about the price of ribs, garage doors and our heating bills, babe.

• Jon from Dahlonega has a snowmobiling story to share and this story sounds like something I’d be into, but Jon makes it clear this isn’t a cheap trip. Now I’m wondering what kind of price we’re talking about for a Wyoming snowmobiling trip. Are we talking Super Bowl ticket prices? More? 10-day Hawaii trip price?

Jon writes:

Joe,

I enjoyed Vince’s story about snowmobiling and wanted to share my experiences in that regard. For a couple of years, I joined a group of friends for a snowmobiling trip to Brooks Lake Lodge, which is just south of Yellowstone National Park. We flew into Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and stayed in a local hotel near the town square which is where the Million Dollar Cowboy Saloon is located. The next morning, we rode in a van up towards Yellowstone and then headed off towards Dubois, Wyoming. Just after crossing the continental divide, we left the van, loaded our gear into another van on cat tracks. We all suited up, put on helmets and gloves, jumped on snowmobiles, and rode the final five miles or so into Brooks Lake Lodge.

This lodge (which isn’t cheap), is an all-inclusive lodge with multiple individual cabins plus several rooms in the actual lodge building. Every day, you could get breakfast to order, fantastic lunches, and dinners. The altitude is around 9,000 feet – so it is very cold and very snowy. We would ride the snowmobiles all day accompanied by two guides who would help dig out the sleds when we inevitably would flip one in the powder or get stuck in some impossible situation. At that altitude, even walking can be quite a breathing challenge, so having the two guides there was key as they carried shovels and other gear in case of emergencies. While there are trails, there are also snowy meadows with hills that you could climb in powder so deep that if you flipped the sled, you would not get hurt or anything.

Lunch some days were at other lodges in this area such as Togwotee Lodge which cater to the snowmobilers. These snowmobiles were all rentals, were well maintained, and very nice. If we had had any kind of mechanical issue, they would just swap out the snowmobile but I don’t recall any mechanical issues. Just get insurance as we did have one guy run into a tree.

And, if you like skiing, you can do what I did at the end of the snowmobiling trip, which was to join another group of friends back in Jackson and we skied Jackson Hole for several days. All in all, a great (but expensive) trip that I would recommend.

• Berend S. writes:

Just wanted to share my Sunday with yall. The state of Tennessee has military hunts for waterfowl the last two Sundays of the season. My buddy from the Tennessee Guard is a big duck hunter and invited me this Sunday. Got up at 1:40 AM and drove 3 hours to Dyersburg in west TN.

Slayed some geese and ducks until about 4PM and hauled ass back home. Got back in time to watch the 4th quarter of the Superbowl (sorry about your Bengals but as a Broncos fan I was happy to see Von have a great game and get another ring). Then cleaned my geese and duck, cooked the hearts and livers, ate them, then prepped the breasts.

Crashed after that at about 10:30. Super long day but an absolutely incredible one. Huge thanks to John for taking me out hunting. Highly recommend duck/goose hunting for anyone that hasn’t been.

####

Great stuff, Berend. Just guys being guys, but I’m going to need more info on the dog. Look, I’m happy that the boys are going to be eating real good this week, but you cannot send me a report and leave out the pup.

• Speaking of that, I want to hear from Screencaps readers with stories on their dogs. They don’t need to hunt. Just tell me about these pups that you love so much.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

• Now I’m officially receiving emails from Cindy T. of Mike T. & Cindy T. fame. This is huge news because it’s been Mike T. sending the dispatches for the last 8-9 months. I’m beginning to wonder if Cindy T. had to send last night’s email because Mike T. had too much tequila.

Cindy T. writes:

Sunset Mazatlan Mexico from our deck!

• Dave C. wanted me to see the best musician ever:

And that’s it, another great edition of Screencaps is ready to go to the press. Go out there and rack up yet another great day across this great country.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

#SuperBowl local market ratings:

1. Cincinnati 46.1/84

2. Detroit 45.9/79

3. Pittsburgh 45.6/74

4. Columbus 45.4/80

5. Kansas City 44.6/76

6. Milwaukee 44/75

7. Cleveland 44/78

8. Boston 42.6/74

9. Philadelphia 42.3/71

10. Jacksonville 41.3/73

Not in top 10: Los Angeles 36.7/77 — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) February 15, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Simply Sidsational. pic.twitter.com/ED74HpneAP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

500 GOALS FOR #87!



Sidney Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history, and second active player, to score 500 career goals. pic.twitter.com/tUv4ZDK1AP — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

(Note: The Portland Pickles have become so popular my dad made a point to send me this screenshot) pic.twitter.com/sdZ2s5QxFu — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) February 15, 2022

hi twitter I just learned that the UK edition of dollar tree is this and I may never recover pic.twitter.com/EegXUwFV32 — Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) February 16, 2022

“The Manor”, which is AKA the Aaron Spelling mansion, built by the creator of Beverly Hills 90210 in Holmby Hills, is back on the market for $165,000,000. It has 14 bd, 27 ba and 56,500 sf. It has a bowling alley, beauty salon, rose garden, screening room & more on 4.68 acres pic.twitter.com/5ymsrcE5l3 — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) February 15, 2022

A woman in Buford, Georgia jumps the counter at Chase Bank after the teller tells her the check she’s trying to deposit is going towards overdraft fees. 😂💯💯💯



📽️ @muvaeve_ pic.twitter.com/BVoL6mDMXS — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 15, 2022

Going to tell my kids this was Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/Dtg2hROluT — Denlesks (@Denlesks) February 16, 2022

Cracking this @MakersMark private barrel selection from Happy Hour Liquor in Nicholasville, KY. Excellent! pic.twitter.com/gRObTOeOEn — BourbonScript™️ (@bourbonscript) February 16, 2022

Mohammed Muqbel from Yemen has stacked four ordinary eggs on top of each other 😲 pic.twitter.com/jNjTzx2J5D — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 15, 2022

NEW: The heaviest strawberry weighs more an iPhone at 289 grams! 🍓



Read more 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 16, 2022

The Brady kids’ bathroom didn’t have a toilet. Peter was probably shitting out a window in the next room. pic.twitter.com/hwl5VvsBXE — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 15, 2022

Last week, the @CBP team at @DTWeetin examined a package containing candles headed to Montréal, Canada. Concealed inside the candle wax was over 4½ pounds of Hashish. Great job by all involved! pic.twitter.com/KmKuoNPZ42 — DFO Christopher Perry (@DFODetroit) February 15, 2022

Best 👏 Case 👏 Scenario 👏 pic.twitter.com/gChS6kxlSP — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 16, 2022

Someone really stole $800 worth of chicken wings before the Super Bowl, it doesn't get more Atlanta than this. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vmnOhkQuTR — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 15, 2022

