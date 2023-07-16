Kate Upton Joins Threads, Drops Bikini Photo

Videos by OutKick

Maybe Kate Upton should have forced Justin Verlander into retirement after he won the World Series last season with the Houston Astros and took home his third Cy Young Award. She didn’t, he opted out and took his talents to the Big Apple where the Mets have proceeded to fall well-below expectations.

Sure the two-year, $86 million deal is nice. But so would be kicking your feet up and hanging out with the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Verlander’s off to a 3-5 start with a 3.72 ERA through his first 13 starts.

Those aren’t numbers that are going to earn a fourth Cy Young that’s for sure. So what has Kate been up to while the Mets struggle?

Justin Verlander poses with his wife Kate Upton (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Well when she isn’t at the games sitting through rough outing after rough outing, she’s being a mom, working on brand deals, and sparingly using Instagram to update her more than 6 million followers on what’s going on.

Things like attending a Taylor Swift concert, a Happy Father’s Day post, and a reminder of her own birthday. Pretty boring and routine stuff.

Not being as active as she once was on social media, put Kate a little behind most after the launch of the Threads app. But she more than made up for her late arrival last week with her first post on the Twitter competitor.

Kate shared a throwback bikini photo from one of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoots with the caption, “Heard we are all posting threads…”

Kate Upton is not playing around on threads pic.twitter.com/GhaIb2Pe1s — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 16, 2023

That’s How You Introduce Yourself On A New App

Will the three-time SI Swimsuit cover model be cranking up the content on Threads, where with just two posts she has over 100,000 followers?

If her recent activity on social media is any indication the answer is probably no. But it is something to at least keep an eye on when she drops a bikini throwback right out of the gate.

She isn’t a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year who has made six separate appearances in the magazine for no reason.

Taking a look at one throwback too many and she just might get the itch to get in front of the camera again. She wouldn’t be the first wife of an aging athlete to do so.