Kate Upton Gets Crushed For Wearing Balenciaga Shirt A Year After BDSM Campaign

What were you thinking, Kateviews?

Three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Kate Upton, 31, has been hinting at trying to regain headlines via social media over the last couple of months, but that plan might’ve backfired Wednesday when she donned a Balenciaga t-shirt for what was probably meant to be an innocent content shoot.

“Heard we’re going no-pants this season?” Kateviews wrote to her Instagram fans.

Uh, Kateviews, have you even been paying attention the last couple of years to the Balenciaga headlines?

A year ago, the Paris-based clothing company was being destroyed for an advertising campaign that included images of children with teddy bears dressed up in bondage. There were also images containing documents from a child pornography Supreme Court case.

The Balenciaga creative director even issued an apology for the campaign.

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them,” Demna Gvasalia said in a statement.

“As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period.”

Kim Kardashian, who said in 2022 that she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand, has returned to wearing Balenciaga clothing.

And now it appears Kate Upton is getting in on the action, but it came with a price on Instagram where many observers haven’t forgotten the teddy bears in straps.

“Nope wrong company to get behind. Children exploitation! No thanks. Damn shame,” one person wrote to the former SI swimsuit model.

“kate i love you but this is NOT the company to support at all,” wrote another.

Kate Upton’s husband, none other than Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, has earned $360,848,333 which means the family isn’t hurting for money, but yet Upton made an editorial decision to throw her support behind the brand.

Fans are disgusted.

“That company is trying to make a comeback by paying these celebrities to advertise. Cancel them all,” declared a woman who has picked up on the Balenciaga strategy.

It was bad news from there for Upton. The hits just kept coming.

“As a mother, how could you support this brand?? Sick,” a woman named Jessica wrote on Instagram.

It wasn’t just the mothers dropping bombs on Kateviews.

“Supporting balenciaga? I don’t know any loving parent that could support that brand,” wrote a dad.