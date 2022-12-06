Balenciaga Designer Finally Addressed BDSM Ad

Several weeks ago, Balenciaga created one of the most indefensible advertising campaigns in fashion history.

The Paris-based company released promotional images of children with teddy bears dressed up in bondage. Not to mention including documents from a child pornography Supreme Court case.

Unsurprisingly, and deservedly, many were angered by these inappropriate images and sexualization of kids.

NFL player Cooper Kupp in particular spoke out forcefully against their decision making.

Now Balenciaga’s creative director has finally spoken out about the photos with a confusing statement.

Demna Gvasalia, head of the label, posted on Instagram, apologizing for the “wrong artistic choice.”

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Demna Gvasalia attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period,” Demna said.

He continued, “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.”

“I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can,” he said in conclusion.

Balenciaga Exemplifies Societal Problems

This apology really undersells just how bad this ad campaign was.

Saying it was “inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them” buries the lead.

It’s not just that it “had nothing to do with them,” it’s that associating sexualized objects with children is unacceptable.

The fashion industry and many other individuals seem to ignore that sexualizing children is wrong. Period.

Exactly what “thought” was Balenciaga’s creative director hoping to “provoke” with this campaign?

Society at large has also moved in this disturbing direction. Teachers bring inappropriate discussions into classrooms, school libraries stock and promote extremely graphic books.

This disgusting treatment of children is indefensible and infuriating. And becoming all too common.