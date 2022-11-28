Cooper Kupp Blasts Balenciaga For Its Children’s BDSM Ad Campaign

Balenciaga made major headlines last week after a group of disgusting imbeciles within the company decided it would be clever to feature toddlers holding teddy bears in BDSM gear in an ad campaign. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, like every other sane person, took issue with the ad.

Kupp, a father to two sons, called out Balenciaga on social media for what he described as an “attack” against young children.

“To try to be a voice for our children, who rely on the protection of the men and women that were entrusted the responsibility of nurturing them and raising them up: please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it,” Kupp wrote.

“For those of us in positions to create change in the way that companies manipulate people and advertise evil, please stand up!”

Balenciaga’s recent ad shows minors holding teddy bears in BDSM gear. (Twitter)

There’s another terrible wrinkle in the situation.

In a joint venture with Adidas, Balenciaga photographer Chris Maggio took a photo featuring a bag sitting on top of a pile of papers.

The stack of papers appears to show a page from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling of the United States v. Williams where the court upheld part of a child pornography law “that criminalized advertising, promoting, presenting or distributing child pornography even if the underlying material does not constitute child pornography.”

Balenciaga Not Owning Up To Disgusting Child BDSM Ads

Balenciaga issued an incredibly weak apology for its disgusting ads after pushback but tried to pin the blame on a rogue third-party.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot,” the company announced on Instagram.

Cooper Kupp blasts Balenciaga for its ludicrous ad campaign featuring minors. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Balenciaga wants people to believe that some outside party set up this shoot, took the photos, and then somehow the ads slipped through the cracks and magically appeared online.

So, not only is Balenciaga disgusting, the brand also thinks you’re incredibly stupid.

The photographer of the images, Gabriele Galimberti, is pinning the blame back on Balenciaga.

“I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither [choose] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same,” for the shoot, Galimberti said in a statement.

The adults in this situation who exposed minors in a disgusting fashion all of the sudden don’t want to act like actual adults. Shocking.