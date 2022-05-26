Kate Moss Has Johnny Depp’s Back In Latest Courtroom Hearing 

I know what you’re asking yourself, is this case still going on? And the answer is yes, it most definitely is. The saga of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard continues. In the world’s biggest case of he said / she said, a former flame of Depp’s came to his defense today in the courtroom.

Supermodel and ex-girlfriend Kate Moss took the virtual stand-in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday appearing by video to testify on Depp’s behalf. Heard had previously stated when detailing an altercation on a staircase between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez that she recalled a rumor in which Depp did the same to then-girlfriend Kate Moss. Heard used the rumor as an excuse for the reason behind striking Depp in the face who she claims was attacking her sister. Are you still with me? I know, it’s a lot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROGNxOVTSTA Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Moss and Depp dated on and off from 1994 to 1998 and were at one time rumored to have been engaged. The incident which Heard was referring to happened during a trip that Depp and Moss were on while vacationing in Jamaica. Recounting the incident Moss, who was under oath, said in part, “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.” Moss reiterated, “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.” Moss was not cross-examined by Heard’s camp following her testimony.

Well, I think that clears up any confusion! So I guess in today’s courtroom chronicles: point Jonny? What will these two cook up for us next? The trial, which began on April 12th, has garnered national attention and dominated social media since it began. Should anything else that is deemed newsworthy come out of the trial, we will certainly be here writing about it!