Karl-Anthony Towns Had A ‘Sleepover’ At John Calipari’s House To The Surprise Of His Former Coach

Karl-Anthony Towns decided to crash at John Calipari’s house without his former college coach even knowing. To say Calipari was surprised to see the seven-footer when he woke up would be an understatement.

Calipari has his wife, Ellen, to thank for the surprise guest. And she got quite the laugh out of the whole situation.

Towns and his girlfriend were in Lexington for a wedding of a member of the Kentucky basketball program which the Caliparis attended as well. Apparently, Towns didn’t feel the need to book a hotel room for the weekend and asked Mrs. Calipari if he and his date could crash at their place.

Mr. Calipari wasn’t a part of that conversation. He went to bed that night not thinking that anyone else was in his home and woke up looking like Kramer from ‘Seinfeld’ and scared KAT’s girlfriend.

Towns joked that once he woke up to greet the coach, he already slicked back his hair as if he was getting ready to go coach a game.

Went from Kramer to Tony Soprano QUICK 😂 @UKCoachCalipari https://t.co/XWBvW6vb6T — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) May 7, 2023

Towns and Calipari traded some funny jabs with each other on social media throughout the day. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man got the parting shot by reminding his former coach that he only took eight three-pointers during his college days.

The guy that only shot 8 threes in College 😂 https://t.co/9QzTPNB7ra — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) May 8, 2023

Towns only played one season at Kentucky before being drafted first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He went from shooting eight threes in one full season with the Wildcats to averaging over four three-point attempts per game in the NBA.