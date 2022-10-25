Karl-Anthony Towns Pleads For Anthony Edwards To Stop Eating Popeyes

Like anyone else with sophisticated tastebuds, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards really likes eating Popeyes chicken. His less-than-stellar diet hasn’t held him back up to this point of his young NBA career, but it may be time to make some changes, according to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

After back-to-back 30-point games, Edwards struggled against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night scoring just nine points in his team’s nine-point loss.

After the game, Edwards shouldered a lot of the responsibility for his team’s loss. Towns, the leader of this Minnesota team, was asked about Edwards taking the blame, which is when he decided to send a message about his teammate’s lackluster diet.

“Maybe I can do a better job teaching him how to take care of his body,” Towns told reporters. “Diet and everything, that’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that shi-t, but that doesn’t make me happy to hear.”

Edwards only recently turned 21 years old, so he’s still got that young, fast metabolism to lean on, but it’ll eventually catch up to him just like it does everyone else.

Not only is Towns right in suggesting Edwards be a bit more conscientious about his diet, but he’s also personally gone through some health battles that have made him appreciate a healthier lifestyle.

Just before the season, Towns revealed he suffered a scary throat infection that put him in the hospital. He lost nearly 20 pounds while battling the infection.