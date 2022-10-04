Karl-Anthony Towns Lost Nearly 20 Pounds In Hospital

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed more details about a nasty throat infection that had him hospitalized.

The unspecified illness caused the star player to have trouble breathing and eating.

Towns told reporters on Monday, that when he returned to the team he had lost nearly 20 pounds. KAT went weighed in at 231 pounds, well below his listed weight (248).

2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

TOWNS MISSED ALL OF TRAINING CAMP

“I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game. I love the game. I miss these guys. Sick and tired of recovering at the house and not being able to leave and do anything,” added Towns.

The 3x NBA All-Star missed all of the Timberwolves training camp from the infection. He said he didn’t get clearance to even walk until this past Saturday when he attended a team event.

T-Wolves head coach Chris Finch told reporters that Towns would not be playing in tonight’s preseason opener when the team hosts the Miami Heat. Finch then added that Towns needs to focus on his conditioning and health.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS LOST 8 FAMILY MEMBERS TO COVID-19

This is the latest setback for the star center who signed a 4-year, $224 million contract extension last season. Back in May, Towns underwent stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his knees, his left ankle, wrist and his right finger.

He also lost 8 family members, including his mother to COVID. Towns himself was hospitalized in 2021 from the virus.

Last season he made the All-Star team after averaging 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds.