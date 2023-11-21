Kareem Jackson Shares Tom Brady Video Calling Today’s NFL ‘Softer’ Following Suspension, Teammate Backs Him

Videos by OutKick

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games for repeated violations of the league’s player safety rules. Jackson continues to assert that he doesn’t intend to injure opponents and that things happen in the moment of a highly emotional game. He also shared a viral clip of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady and submitted it without comment.

Brady called today’s NFL players mediocre and talked about the league becoming “softer”.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith show, Brady shared his thoughts on why the NFL product isn’t as good right now as it was earlier in his career.

That includes, in his opinion, too much emphasis on protecting players by calling more penalties on defensive players.

Jackson posted that video on X, formerly Twitter, seemingly as a defense of his play.

In addition, fellow Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons went to bat for his teammate. Simmons opined that Jackson did nothing wrong when he hit Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs during Sunday Night Football.

This is unbelievable. Dobbs on this play was playing running back. The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn’t defenseless. On a 3rd and 1, where you’re fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward? https://t.co/EEJJQGJVkm — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) November 20, 2023

There are a few things here. First of all, Simmons is off-base with his commentary. It’s not that Jackson just tried to stop Dobbs, but how he did it.

Yes, he appears to try to contact Dobbs in the chest. However, he did hit him in the helmet. In addition, Jackson clearly lowers his head and leads with the crown of the helmet. That is against the rules and one of the main things that the league is trying to stop.

That’s not just to protect offensive players, either. Hitting an opponent with the crown of the helmet is dangerous for the player committing the infraction. Concussions and neck injuries are common from this type of contact.

If Jackson leads with his shoulder, this is a great defensive play. But, he didn’t.

And, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt because he continues to do this week after week.

Suspended Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson used a Tom Brady clip to defend himself and teammate Justin Simmons has his back. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

I understand the people who think we’re trying too hard to take hitting out of football. Brady’s argument does have merit with the ticky-tack plays that often draw flags.

However, Brady isn’t talking about defenders lowering their helmets and launching themselves into opponents.

Jackson refuses to learn from his actions and make a change. The fact that he’s making excuses for the behavior only reinforces the idea that he doesn’t play to stop.

Thus, the NFL needs to act.