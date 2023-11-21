Broncos Headhunter Kareem Jackson Gets Second NFL Suspension Following Vicious Shot On Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson has a reputation as a headhunter in the NFL. And, the league is getting tired of his antics. On Monday, the NFL levied a second four-game suspension — without pay — against the 35-year-old defensive back.
Last month, the NFL suspended Jackson for four games after a vicious hit on Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. Referees ejected Jackson for that play, his second ejection this season.
Jackson appealed that suspension and an impartial arbitrator reduced the ban to two games. Don’t expect that to happen again with Jackson continuing to show reckless disregard for opponent’s safety.
On Sunday night, Jackson lowered his helmet and drove right through Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Referees failed to properly flag Jackson on the play, leading to fumble recovery for the Denver Broncos.
This is a double-whammy hit in the eyes of the NFL. Not only did Jackson lower his head to make contact with the crown of his helmet, the first piece of equipment that he contacts is Dobbs’ facemask.
According to the Associated Press, the NFL has fined Jackson “a total of $89,670 for four illegal hits this season and his recent two-game suspension cost him $279,000 in salary.”
This suspension, if upheld, costs Jackson twice as much as the first for a total of over $925K worth of lost salary this season alone.
Here are some of Jackson’s other offenses this season:
I understand that football is a violent game, but Jackson shows no regard for other NFL players.
At this point, the NFL needs to intervene and get him out of the game completely.
He’s clearly past the point of learning his lesson.
