Broncos Headhunter Kareem Jackson Gets Second NFL Suspension Following Vicious Shot On Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs: VIDEO

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson has a reputation as a headhunter in the NFL. And, the league is getting tired of his antics. On Monday, the NFL levied a second four-game suspension — without pay — against the 35-year-old defensive back.

Last month, the NFL suspended Jackson for four games after a vicious hit on Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. Referees ejected Jackson for that play, his second ejection this season.

Jackson appealed that suspension and an impartial arbitrator reduced the ban to two games. Don’t expect that to happen again with Jackson continuing to show reckless disregard for opponent’s safety.

On Sunday night, Jackson lowered his helmet and drove right through Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Referees failed to properly flag Jackson on the play, leading to fumble recovery for the Denver Broncos.

Broncos’ DB Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. pic.twitter.com/RGMZ7VGnaL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

This is a double-whammy hit in the eyes of the NFL. Not only did Jackson lower his head to make contact with the crown of his helmet, the first piece of equipment that he contacts is Dobbs’ facemask.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL has fined Jackson “a total of $89,670 for four illegal hits this season and his recent two-game suspension cost him $279,000 in salary.”

Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos delivers a vicious blow to the head of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This suspension, if upheld, costs Jackson twice as much as the first for a total of over $925K worth of lost salary this season alone.

Here are some of Jackson’s other offenses this season:

Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023

TOUCHDOWN 🚨



Logan Thomas hangs TOUGH through contact for the touchdown on 4th down!



Logan Thomas is down and the Commanders and Broncos remonstrate.



Flags fly. Jackson should be ejected for this hit.



How on Earth did Thomas hold on to this?!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GPB1Jw2nun — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Jakobi Meyers injury Kareem Jackson Helmet to Helmet penalty Jakobi Meyers injured Raiders vs Broncos pic.twitter.com/PpGMhD3WQf — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) September 10, 2023

I understand that football is a violent game, but Jackson shows no regard for other NFL players.

At this point, the NFL needs to intervene and get him out of the game completely.

He’s clearly past the point of learning his lesson.