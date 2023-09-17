VIDEO: Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson Ejected For Vicious Shot To Head Of Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Videos by OutKick

In Week 1, the Denver Broncos faced the Las Vegas Raiders in Sean Payton’s head coaching debut with the team. The Broncos lost, 17-16. In the game, referees penalized Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for a helmet hit on Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. On Sunday, Jackson did it again, this time against Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

The hit on Meyers was vicious and knocked the wide receiver out of the game. Jackson gave Meyers a concussion, and the receiver missed the Raiders Week 2 loss at Buffalo.

Damn, this was bad.. #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers went down after taking a hit to his head, played gathered around him as he stayed on the field.pic.twitter.com/PAa8aYAYeS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

The NFL fined Jackson nearly $15,000 for the hit. After the game, the safety said he did not mean to hurt Meyers.

#Broncos Kareem Jackson on the importance of finishing. He also made clear in earlier answer that his thoughts were with Meyers. The last thing trying to do is hurt him in that situation. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/JSdG4u86zD — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 11, 2023

Apparently, that fine did little to deter Jackson. Late in the first half against the Commanders, quarterback Sam Howell squeezed a dart into tight end Logan Thomas for a touchdown. Attempting to dislodge the football, Jackson launched himself high and hard into Thomas.

He made violent contact with Thomas’ head, who remained down on the field and eventually left the game with a concussion.

Referees ejected Jackson for excessive contact to the head area.

Kareem Jackson tried to take Logan Thomas' head off, he made the catch and somehow held onpic.twitter.com/hoqJTGdFRJ — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) September 17, 2023

Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson Ejected For Vicious Shot To Head Of Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Fans took to social media to condemn Jackson’s behavior.

Kareem Jackson has done this two weeks in a row, BAN HIM @NFL pic.twitter.com/megPtm5GZ3 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) September 17, 2023

Kareem Jackson is a PUNK!!!



He deserved to be thrown out of the game for this! There is NO place in the game for this shit! pic.twitter.com/83jedVRXBm — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 17, 2023

Kareem Jackson should not allowed to play in the NFL. Dirty hits to the head weeks two weeks in a row isn’t a coincidence.



Really hope Logan Thomas and Jakobi Meyers are okay and recover as soon as possible. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/H2RgZrJf9H — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 17, 2023

I get that Kareem Jackson was disqualified today but he has now given concussion to both Meyers and Logan Thomas, he should get a suspension because he's clearly head hunting, Sean Payton should be fined as well — Nando Musgrove 🦈🦈☠️💛🤎 (@Hotwielzz) September 17, 2023

That last comment is interesting. Sean Payton was suspended for an entire NFL season thanks to his role in the “Bounty-Gate” scandal. That’s an interesting coincidence that in his first two games as head coach, one of his players has concussed an opposing receiver.

Look, I’m not a “pearl-clutcher” who wants Jackson banned from the NFL for a hard hit. The biggest problem I have with Jackson is strategy.

I understand that he’s trying to separate Thomas from the ball to prevent a touchdown. The best way to do that? Put your shoulder into the football. Logan Thomas is 6’6″ and Kareem Jackson is 5’10”; in order for Jackson to make contact with Thomas’ head, he had to LAUNCH himself.

There’s just no need for that. The football is at nearly eye level.

Thomas held onto the ball and the Commanders scored. The penalty moved the football up to the 1-yard line for a 2-point conversation. Washington barely converted, meaning that penalty absolutely came into play.

Plus, the Broncos lost one of their starting safeties for the rest of the game.

Total boneheaded play by Kareem Jackson who can expect a phone call from the NFL office this week.