VIDEO: Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson Ejected For Vicious Shot To Head Of Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas

In Week 1, the Denver Broncos faced the Las Vegas Raiders in Sean Payton’s head coaching debut with the team. The Broncos lost, 17-16. In the game, referees penalized Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for a helmet hit on Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. On Sunday, Jackson did it again, this time against Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.
The hit on Meyers was vicious and knocked the wide receiver out of the game. Jackson gave Meyers a concussion, and the receiver missed the Raiders Week 2 loss at Buffalo.
The NFL fined Jackson nearly $15,000 for the hit. After the game, the safety said he did not mean to hurt Meyers.
Apparently, that fine did little to deter Jackson. Late in the first half against the Commanders, quarterback Sam Howell squeezed a dart into tight end Logan Thomas for a touchdown. Attempting to dislodge the football, Jackson launched himself high and hard into Thomas.
He made violent contact with Thomas’ head, who remained down on the field and eventually left the game with a concussion.
Referees ejected Jackson for excessive contact to the head area.
Fans took to social media to condemn Jackson’s behavior.
That last comment is interesting. Sean Payton was suspended for an entire NFL season thanks to his role in the “Bounty-Gate” scandal. That’s an interesting coincidence that in his first two games as head coach, one of his players has concussed an opposing receiver.
Look, I’m not a “pearl-clutcher” who wants Jackson banned from the NFL for a hard hit. The biggest problem I have with Jackson is strategy.
I understand that he’s trying to separate Thomas from the ball to prevent a touchdown. The best way to do that? Put your shoulder into the football. Logan Thomas is 6’6″ and Kareem Jackson is 5’10”; in order for Jackson to make contact with Thomas’ head, he had to LAUNCH himself.
There’s just no need for that. The football is at nearly eye level.
Thomas held onto the ball and the Commanders scored. The penalty moved the football up to the 1-yard line for a 2-point conversation. Washington barely converted, meaning that penalty absolutely came into play.
Plus, the Broncos lost one of their starting safeties for the rest of the game.
Total boneheaded play by Kareem Jackson who can expect a phone call from the NFL office this week.
