Broncos Kareem Jackson Ejected AGAIN, This Time For Headhunting Packers’ Luke Musgrave

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has a reputation as a hard-hitter. The problem is that he doesn’t seem to learn where the boundaries lie. On Sunday, referees ejected him for a vicious hit to the head of Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave.

It’s the second time this season that referees ejected Jackson for a hit to the head and the third time they’ve flagged him for the offense. The NFL has fined Jackson FOUR times this season for hits against opposing players and he should expect a fifth. At least.

Referees ejected Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson for leading with his helmet on a hit on Green Bay Packers TE Luke Musgrave. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

At this point, the NFL has to think about suspending Jackson, a constant repeat offender.

Here’s the hit from Sunday on Luke Musgrave.

Broncos S Kareem Jackson just did it again. He has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/SZ7R84ggh9 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023

Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023

Some might argue that the primary contact wasn’t directly to Musgrave’s head and Jackson hit him in the shoulder. Plus, Musgrave is going toward the ground and his level changes late.

Here’s the problem: Jackson leads with the crown of his helmet. Every NFL player knows that is against the rules. Because of Jackson’s reputation, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt.

The NFL fined #Broncos safety Kareem Jackson $43,709 for unnecessary roughness last week — the fourth such fine for Jackson this season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2023

Clearly, fines aren’t working for Jackson. The NFL fines him practically every week and then he commits another personal foul in the ensuing game.

Kareem Jackson tried to take Logan Thomas' head off, he made the catch and somehow held onpic.twitter.com/hoqJTGdFRJ — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) September 17, 2023

The Denver Broncos defense is already the worst in the league — by far. So, it’s not as if Jackson’s behaviors deters opposing receivers from making tough catches over the middle.

Now, though, it seems like the NFL has no choice but to suspend Jackson for at least one game. That takes an already struggling defense — where everyone is virtually on the trade market — and removes one of its starters.

Don’t forget, too, that the Denver Broncos head coach is Sean Payton. Payton was infamously suspended for an entire NFL season for his role in the ‘Bounty-Gate” scandal.

Perhaps his messaging to Jackson isn’t getting through. After all, Payton’s coordinators used to encourage that behavior.

Apparently, he still does.