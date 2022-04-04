Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips LeBron James: ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent his weekend lashing out at LeBron James for all his social justice posturing. Abdul-Jabbar believes that LBJ “plays both sides of the fence” and can’t be trusted.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said, per ESPN.

“Beneath him”? Clearly, Abdul-Jabbar has never watched The Decision.

Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Sunday’s Lakers game to present Carmelo Anthony with an award, but then he pivoted from the award recipient to his more famous teammate, James.

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost. You know?” Abdul-Jabbar told ESPN. “It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything.”

His comments shouldn’t come as a surprise. Though he’s retired, Abdul-Jabbar is still the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and he never tires of dunking on James.

“Some of things (LeBron’s) done, he should be embarrassed by,” Kareem said to the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 3, 2022

These comments come just a few months after Kareem criticized James’ on-court celebrations and especially his vaccine hesitancy, calling it “a blow” to LeBron’s “worthy legacy.”

And if Abdul-Jabbar is the standard bearer of NBA legacies, James is indeed worthy. LBJ has quickly caught up to Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list and now only trails by a little over 1,000 points (38,387 to 37,062). But Abdul-Jabbar now insinuates that James needs to be a better advocate for the black community as well as an elite shooter.

“I’m all for him doing it,” Abdul-Jabbar said of James breaking his record. “There’s no envy there. … Just — with the issues I was talking about, things that really affect the black community, he should be careful. That’s all I’m asking.”

James, by the way, opened a school to educate a population of mostly minority students. He also famously supports BLM.

On any other Sunday, this type of commentary can get you slapped in LA.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF