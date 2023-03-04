Kareem Abdul-Jabaar Can’t Stand Excuses From Today’s Players

Videos by OutKick

Kareem Abdul-Jabaar echoed many NBA fan’s sentiments on Friday that today’s game is downright frustrating.

The 75-year-old Hall of Famer told reporters that he has had enough with the “load management” excuse that allows star players to rest whenever they please.

. @NBAalumni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on load management:



"I didn't even get to ride in (charter) airplanes, you know, we had to get up at six and five o'clock and go take a commercial flight. Man, you know, these guys don't know how well they're treated, you know? It's a big… https://t.co/RziPAPz2dO pic.twitter.com/Zdfc4hMOzc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

LOAD MANAGEMENT IS A HUGE PROBLEM

According to ClutchPoints, Jabaar said that “these guys don’t know how well they’re treated,” while insinuating that he could have played “a couple more years,” if he was as pampered as they are today.

Load management,” has become an increasing concern – and frustration from NBA fans across the league. I’ve argued that the NBA has to do something about it when their next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is up next season. Be it less games, or no “back-to-backs” there has to be a way that these stars that make a ridiculous amount of money actually show up and perform.

It’s not fair for hard working families to spend a ton of money to attend a game just to see the star player not even play because he needs rest. It’s not occurring once in a while, it’s happening a lot.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn’t the only NBA Hall of Famer to call out today’s players. Just last week Charles Barkley said he’s fed up with the joke that the league has become.

Charles Barkley weighs in on load management in the NBA:



"You can't make $30, $40, $50 million and then sit out games. I think it's disrespectful to the game, I think it's disrespectful to the fans." pic.twitter.com/WLFTnhRCV7 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 27, 2023

THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME HAD HISTORIC LOW RATINGS

So what’s one way that would make the players actually do their jobs?

How about this: fans should be allowed refunds if star players aren’t playing unless it’s for injury-related reasons.

It would never happen because the players union would freak the hell out, but could you imagine if it did? Suddenly owners would put a lot more pressure on their star players who are paid tens of millions of dollars to actually get out on the court and play.

"That is the worst basketball game ever played…I don't know if you can fix it." – Mike Malone on the NBA All-Star Game



(via @VicLombardi) pic.twitter.com/y0okJZYrQk — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 20, 2023

WHAT’S THE POINT OF PAYING FOR A GAME?

It’s one thing when a player is legitimately hurt or slowly when returning from an injury. But that is not what’s happening.

The NBA has pandered so much to star players like LeBron James and others that there is no accountability in the league whatsoever anymore. They’ve been given the keys to the castle and are doing as they please, regardless of how much it’s hurting the sport.

There’s a reason why the NBA All-Star game had its lowest ratings ever last month. Fans are fed up.

If the league is going to play the fans like fools, it will eventually come back to haunt them – it always does.

They need to figure this out sooner than later because not only are fans being priced out from going to games because of high ticket prices, but soon many might not even want to go to the games if they can’t see their favorite players in action.