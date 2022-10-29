Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez Will Be A Game-Time Decision

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez will be a true “game-time decision” ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Martinez was limited on practice on Thursday after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter of the Wildcats’ loss last week at TCU.

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez will be a game-time decision when the Wildcats host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Sources told ESPN that Martinez will be monitored during pre-game drills today to see if he’ll be able to play.

Looks like Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez took a big hit to the left hip area on that first play of the game. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/DadZK4bwEu — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 23, 2022

NO. 22 KANSAS STATE HOSTS NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE

Junior quarterback Will Howard practiced all week with the team and will start if Martinez is unable.

After Martinez’s injury last week, Howard led Kansas State to four consecutive touchdown drives. He finished with 225 yards on 13-of-20 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said this week that he hoped to keep Howard to less than four appearances this season so he could remain red-shirt eligible. Last week was his season debut.

Adrian Martinez has had quite the turnaround year. After a disappointing season as Nebraska’s quarterback that saw him throw 10 interceptions, the fifth-year senior hasn’t thrown any this year. He’s also responsible for 13 touchdowns – four passing and nine rushing.