The Only College Team Without An Interception Is A Bit Surprising

Kansas State is the only major college football team without an interception this season.

One of the biggest knocks on KSU quarterback Adrian Martinez during his time at Nebraska was that he was turnover prone. In four seasons with the Cornhuskers, he threw 30 interceptions, including 10 last season. However, it’s a very different story with the Wildcats.

Through six games, #17 Kansas State is the only team in America that hasn’t turned it over through the air, and Martinez is playing at a very high level.

Kansas State is nation's only team that hasn't thrown an interception this season. QB Adrian Martinez threw 30 interceptions in 4 years at Nebraska (1 in every 35 attempts), but has none in 138 attempts this year at KSU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2022

Adrian Martinez is putting up big numbers for Kansas State.

He’s thrown for 900 yards, four touchdowns and hasn’t thrown a single interception. It’s a huge change of pace when it comes to turnovers from his time in Lincoln.

He’s also added 546 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. To put it as simply as possible, Adrian Martinez almost looks like a different player from his time in Lincoln.

Kansas State hasn’t thrown an interception all season. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

If you told fans over the summer that Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats wouldn’t have an interception through six games, I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

Again, Martinez was a turnover machine at times when he was the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Now, he’s really tightened up his decision making. It really makes you wonder if Martinez or Scott Frost was the problem.

Given the fact one is currently leading a 5-1 team and the other doesn’t have a job, it’s not a tough question to answer.

Adrian Martinez has elevated his play since transferring to Kansas State. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

If you’re a KSU fan, you definitely have to be ecstatic with how the season has shaken out so far. Adrian Martinez has taken things to a new level, and after his struggles at Nebraska, it’s great to see.