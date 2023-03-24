Kansas State Alley-Oop Reminiscent Of Varsity Blues ‘Okie Doke’ Game Winner

Videos by OutKick
Thursday’s Sweet 16 game between Michigan State and Kansas State was only a whipped cream bikini away from invoking all the Varsity Blues feels.
Charlie Tweeder and Jonathan Moxon need not apply. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson had the Hollywood ending covered. Thanks in part to their perfectly confusing alley-oop with less than a minute in overtime, Michigan State is left seeking some cheese to pair with their whine.
If you missed it, I gave it a 10, a f***ing 10!
This wasn’t just any ol’ alley-oop. And never mind the stakes – game tied, Elite 8 appearance pending. No, this was an all-timer that was reminiscent of the famous Varsity Blues “okie doke” that gave West Canaan a district title and Bud Kilmer heartburn.
Tom Izzo can relate.
As OutKick’s David Hookstead previously relayed, Izzo wasn’t exactly impressed.
“Give [Kansas State] credit. I mean, they banked in two shot clock threes,” Izzo said after the MSU loss. “And, they made some big plays, but some of those big plays weren’t big plays, they were lucky plays.”
Kansas State Delivered With Okie Doke-Like Oop
Damn you Izzo. What KSU pulled off was as impressive as anything Mox and Lance Harbor could draw up with the game on the line, maybe moreso.
KSU’s fake argument between Nowell and head coach Jerome Tang was brilliant. OutKick’s Trey Wallace called the opp the “best play of the NCAA Tournament.” And he’s not wrong. The ‘oop, which put the Wildcats up for good, has One Shining Moment written all over it.
The Coyotes can relate.
No one outside of Kansas State could know what was said in the huddle moments before the Nowell-Johnson alley-oop. But I like to think Nowell told his Elite Eight-bound Wildcat teammates:
“Let’s go out there, and we play the next 5 minutes for the next 5 minutes, and we leave it all out on the field. We have the rest of our lives to be mediocre, but we have the opportunity to play like gods for the next quarter of basketball.”
The only thing missing is a Tweeder end zone dance. Then again, the ‘Cats do play again on Saturday…
