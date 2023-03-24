Kansas State Alley-Oop Reminiscent Of Varsity Blues ‘Okie Doke’ Game Winner

Videos by OutKick

Thursday’s Sweet 16 game between Michigan State and Kansas State was only a whipped cream bikini away from invoking all the Varsity Blues feels.

Charlie Tweeder and Jonathan Moxon need not apply. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson had the Hollywood ending covered. Thanks in part to their perfectly confusing alley-oop with less than a minute in overtime, Michigan State is left seeking some cheese to pair with their whine.

If you missed it, I gave it a 10, a f***ing 10!

So, the ole fake arguing about a play call, to the alley-oop.



This wasn’t just any ol’ alley-oop. And never mind the stakes – game tied, Elite 8 appearance pending. No, this was an all-timer that was reminiscent of the famous Varsity Blues “okie doke” that gave West Canaan a district title and Bud Kilmer heartburn.

Tom Izzo can relate.

As OutKick’s David Hookstead previously relayed, Izzo wasn’t exactly impressed.

“Give [Kansas State] credit. I mean, they banked in two shot clock threes,” Izzo said after the MSU loss. “And, they made some big plays, but some of those big plays weren’t big plays, they were lucky plays.”

Kansas State Delivered With Okie Doke-Like Oop

Damn you Izzo. What KSU pulled off was as impressive as anything Mox and Lance Harbor could draw up with the game on the line, maybe moreso.