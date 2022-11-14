Kansas State QB Reportedly Hit With Unfortunate Health News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez might be out for a substantial amount of time.

The dual-threat quarterback went down with a leg injury during a 31-3 win over Baylor, and it’s very possible he’s done for the year.

It’s expected that Martinez will be out for “multiple weeks” with the leg injury, according to 247Sports. That means his season is almost certainly over with just two regular season games left.

Adrian Martinez out with a lower leg injury. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

This is a tough break for Adrian Martinez and Kansas State.

Prior to getting hurt Saturday, Martinez had put together a nice season. In nine appearances this season, he had a total of 16 touchdowns and 1,876 yards of offense.

After leaving Nebraska, Adrian Martinez was able to get a new shot of life into his college football career with the Wildcats.

KSU is currently 7-3, and Martinez’s play is a huge part of the reason why the team has exceeded expectations. Now, his season has seemingly come to an end with two games left.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez is out with a lower leg injury. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Adrian Martinez isn’t able to go, it will be the Will Howard show for the Wildcats. Howard has 717 passing yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

He’s definitely more than capable of leading the offense as QB1 for the Wildcats.

Will Howard is slated to start at QB for Kansas State. Adrian Martinez is reportedly out with a leg injury. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It’s an unfortunate break for Martinez, but it’s just the nature of the beast. Fans might see him back for the bowl game, but as for his regular season, it sounds over.