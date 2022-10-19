Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Gets A Huge Health Update

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is slowly gearing up for a return to the field.

The talented dual-threat quarterback hasn’t played a snap in a game since suffering a shoulder injury against TCU.

The Jayhawks lost a shootout to the Horned Frogs with Daniels out and then lost to Oklahoma this past weekend.

However, fans can start getting optimistic because the star passer for Kansas returned to practice Wednesday in a limited role.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels was back at practice today for the first time as a limited participant.



It’s great news for a #kufball team and fans that are just one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time in 13 years. — Bryson Stricker (@BryBryStrick) October 19, 2022

While it’s still very unclear when Daniels will be cleared again and have a fully healthy shoulder, the fact he’s back in any capacity is great news.

The Jayhawks are having their best season in more than a decade. With one more win, Lance Leipold’s team will be bowl eligible.

Daniels returning to the field would definitely boost the team’s chances of notching a few more victories.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels returns to practice in a limited role. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Jalon Daniels is putting big numbers this season.

Prior to getting hurt, Daniels was putting up huge numbers. So far this season, he has 1,072 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns with just one interception. He also has 5 rushing TDs and 335 rushing yards.

The man is a video game character from “NCAA Football.” That’s why fans want to see him back ASAP.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is back at practice after suffering a shoulder injury. When will he play again? (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

With games against Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State remaining, there’s no doubt Kansas is hoping Daniels heals up quickly and gets back to spinning it.