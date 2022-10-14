Kansas Coach Announces Health Update On Star QB

Kansas fans shouldn’t expect to see Jalon Daniels on the field Saturday against Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks and Sooners have a massive Sunday matchup as Kansas attempts to bounce back after losing to TCU. During the game against the Horned Frogs, Daniels suffered what appeared to be a significant shoulder injury.

It was reported he was done for the year, but the Big 12 QB refuted that claim. While it’s not clear when he’ll return, head coach Lance Leipold said it’s “doubtful” he’ll be ready by Saturday.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is dealing with a shoulder injury. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

“Jalon did not practice today and would probably be put in the doubtful area. Again, looking at it day to day, but hasn’t done anything yet and that’s probably the extent I will comment at this time,” Leipold explained to the media earlier in the week.

What will Kansas do if Jalon Daniels can’t play?

If Daniels isn’t suited up, which seems likely, Jason Bean will get the start. Bean threw for 262 yards, four touchdowns and an interception against TCU after Daniels went down.

He also saw a ton of playing time in 2021 and threw a total of 181 passes last season. Bean definitely can run the offense if necessary.

The positive news for Kansas here is that it definitely doesn’t sound like Jalon Daniels is done for the season. Judging from Leipold’s update, he’ll eventually return.

Jason Bean will start at QB for Kansas if Jalon Daniels can’t play. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

It just won’t be this weekend against the Sooner. That means Bean will, once again, have to show some heroics on the big stage.