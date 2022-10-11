Report Says Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Done For The Year, He Denies It

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a 38-31 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. That sank their hope of an undefeated season but the bad news keeps coming. Now, starting quarterback Jalon Daniels is out for the year.

Daniels took a nasty hit along the sidelines that took him out of the game against TCU early.

Jalon Daniels was slow to get up after this hit pic.twitter.com/OUTRdQb42i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Daniels was on the sideline for the end of his team’s shootout loss to the Horned Frogs, while backup Jason Bean handled snaps for the rest of the day.

After the game, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold gave an update on Daniels’ condition right after the game.

“It’s a shoulder it’s still under evaluation,” he said. “I just got done doing radio and that’s all I was told, he’s done for the day, and that’s it. I’m sure the next 48 hours will help us to go from there.”

Now, reports indicate that Jason Bean will continue to be under center for the Jayhawks moving forward.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources.



It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now. #kufball — Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) October 11, 2022

However, just a few hours later, Daniels himself got a say on the matter.

So… who knows what to believe now?

Before getting injured, Daniels has over 1,000 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through 6 games this season.

Bean played well after taking over for Jalon Daniels. He threw for 262 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception against TCU.

Kansas will take on Oklahoma this weekend.

