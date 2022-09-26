Kansas Not Being Ranked Is An Insult To The Sport Of College Football

The Kansas Jayhawks are still not ranked after cruising to a 4-0 start to the season.

The team in Lawrence beat a previously undefeated Duke team 35-27 at home this past weekend, but that wasn’t enough to get voters interested.

In the latest AP Poll, the Jayhawks are the top team in others receiving votes, which is downright insane.

Kansas remains unranked, despite being 4-0. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Kansas has wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia on the road, Houston on the road and Duke. Not only is the program 4-0, but Lance Leipold’s team is averaging 47 points a game.

How is that not good enough to be ranked? Kansas isn’t just winning games. They’re putting up huge numbers. Hell, they went on the road and Houston and dominated the Cougars to the tune of 48-30. What are we even talking about at this point?

Kansas is 4-0. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Furthermore, there are nine ranked teams with a loss. It’s not like the entire top 25 is undefeated at the moment. In fact, 36% of the top 25 already has a blemish on its record, and yet, 4-0 Kansas just can’t make the cut.

What this really tells fans is that no matter what you do on the field, if you’re a smaller brand, nobody is going to care.

How else could you explain Kansas being unranked, despite the team having its best season in 13 years? It makes no sense.

Kansas’ next two games are against Iowa State and TCU. Both of those are very winnable, and if the AP voters leave the Jayhawks out with more wins in the coming weeks, the poll should just be dissolved.

Why isn’t Kansas ranked? (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Am I right? Am I wrong? Let me know in the comments about whether or not you think Kansas should be ranked.