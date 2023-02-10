Protests To Change The Kansas City Chiefs Name Ramping Up Again Ahead Of Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

This Sunday’s Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest stage in the game for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s also a chance for protesters who want the franchise to change its name a chance in the spotlight as well.

Rhonda LeValdo, the founder of the Kansas City-based Indigenous activist group Not In Our Honor, held a press conference on Thursday explaining that she’ll be organizing a protest outside of State Farm Stadium, host of the Super Bowl, on Sunday.

LeValdo is set to be joined by tribes in Arizona who also oppose the mascot and name in Glendale.

The group is calling for the Chiefs to abandon its name, mascot and “chop.” The group protested the same back in 2021 outside of Raymond James Stadium where the Chiefs were seeking another Super Bowl.

“People are trying to be really positive about Kansas City and what it does and how like ‘Yes, sports binds us all together,’” LeValdo said. “It’s not bringing our people into this celebration together. Really, it’s hurting us more because now it’s the bigger spotlight where you’re seeing this all over the world.”

Roger Goodell at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Similar protests have undoubtedly played a role in other professional sports teams abandoning their names and mascots in the recent past.

The Cleveland Indians officially changed their name to the Guardians in November 2021. The Washington Redskins also changed their name, first to the Washington Football Team and more recently to the Washington Commanders.

In the past, Chiefs President Mark Donovan has given no indication the team was considering a change.

“We also respect that we need to continue to educate and raise awareness of the Native American culture and the things we do to celebrate, that we’ve done more over the last seven years — I think — than any other team to raise awareness and educate ourselves,” Donovan said.

The Chiefs were originally named the Dallas Texans, but became the Chiefs when the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963.