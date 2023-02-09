Andy Reid Teases Unexpected Contributor Set To Play Important Role For Chiefs In Super Bowl LVII

Videos by OutKick

The Chiefs are loaded with talent. From former Undrafted Free Agents, to first round NFL Draft picks, to mid-season trade acquisitions, the 2023 AFC Champion’s roster is diverse and deliberate.

However, when the average football fan thinks of Kansas City, a few players come to mind— especially on offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Shuster are the best known athletes on the team.

Statistically, though, Andy Reid’s offensive talent goes well beyond the household names.

Isiah Pacheco has emerged as one of the most dynamic running backs in the league and Jerick McKinnon has become a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a viable deep threat. Even backup tight end Noah Gray is the team’s fifth-leading receiver!

As Philadelphia continues to break down its opponent before Super Bowl LVII, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will key on those guys. Their game plan will revolve around stopping Mahomes, Kelce, and Pacheco. McKinnon, Smith-Shuster, Valdes-Scantling and Gray will also get their share of the attention.

However, Reid has something else up his sleeve. Or so he says.

While addressing the media in Arizona on Thursday morning, the 64-year-old head coach alluded to this Sunday’s game script including a heavy dose of a lesser-discussed contributor.

Andy Reid: “There’s somebody that hasn’t been mentioned that’s going to step up…” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 9, 2023

It could also be a smoke screen.

Either way, for him to go out of his way and mention that on his own, unprompted, means that there is probably something coming on Sunday that nobody will expect. The question is what that looks like.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was recently activated off of the IR— could he play a big role after not seeing the field since Week 11? Is dynamic, do-it-all receiver Skyy Moore going to see an increase in touches?

What Reid truly meant by his comment will not be revealed until after 6:30pm ET on Sunday night. But with knowledge that “somebody that hasn’t been mentioned” is going to step up, maybe it’s worth tossing a few extra ‘anytime touchdown’ prop bets out there?

Reid is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game. Whatever he and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are cooking up behind the scenes is sure to be worth the wait.