Rowdy Kansas City Chiefs Fans Force Tailgate To Open Early After Lining Up 24+ Hours Before Kickoff

Chiefs fans are going to be ready to roll come kickoff on Sunday night. As the Bengals roll into town, all Kansas City has heard is ‘Burrowhead’ this, ‘Paycor Stadium’ that.

No matter how frequently they prove their insanity, everybody and their mother continues to put down the fanbase. Chiefs fans don’t get the respect that they demand.

That will change on Sunday if Kansas City can force Joe Burrow and his offense into turmoil. Their efforts got an early start this weekend.

Typically, the lot outside of Arrowhead Stadium opens four and a half hours before kickoff. On Championship Sunday, the gates were set to open at 1:00 p.m. before a 5:30 p.m. kick.

It did not end up playing out that way.

Chiefs fans started lining up outside of the tailgating lot gates at 4:30 p.m. — on SATURDAY — more than 24 hours before the game. That’s dedication.

The line at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday was three rows deep and miles long.

It only continued to grow as the morning went on.

As the cars waited for the gates to open, the fans took to the streets and started the party early.

Tailgating before they let us in to tailgate. Chiefs fans gave us cigars to honor old school “meet in the middle of the battlefield” type moment, his words.



Chiefs fans have been great. Looking forward to a good game today. #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/FvWBxB2aGY — Ryan Scott (@RyanSWhoDey) January 29, 2023

Kansas City fans rolled so deep to the tailgate that the team had no choice but to switch-up its pregame schedule. The line was too long and started to impede surrounding traffic, so the gates opened at about 11:30 a.m., which was 90 minutes ahead of plan.

Once inside, it was mostly Chiefs fans, as could be expected. But a few brave Bengals faithful joined in on the festivities and made their presence felt.

Around them, the Kansas City crowd got the beer flowing and food cooking!

My 14 pound baby making the trek to Arrowhead today for the AFC Championship. Cubed up some burnt ends before we left the house, but slicing it up live at the tailgate. Go Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/iyF2W1FqVe — James Geist (@jwgeist) January 29, 2023

It was also made abundantly clear as to who is public enemy No. 1 on Sunday night.

We’ve got some good tailgate neighbors today! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FW16UaiA5E — 🌾 Johnny Coltrane 🌾 (@Chief_Wildcat) January 29, 2023

Chiefs fans have been slighted all week and nobody gave them the respect they command, so they’re taking back what they’ve earned. The tailgate is on in Kansas City!