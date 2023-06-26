Videos by OutKick
Kansas athletic director Travis Goff’s Twitter fingers were tingling over the weekend. The 43-year-old had a little bit of fun at the expense of the Jayhawks’ most-hated rivals.
Our saga began on Thursday. Actually, it goes back to last October.
Jayhawks football, amid its best season since 2008, announced that it will renovate its facilities. The project includes major upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is one of the oldest football venues in the nation.
Okay, now jump ahead to the end of last week.
An outside consultant hired by Kansas recommended that the university should shrink the size of its stadium from 47,233 seats to 39,839 seats. It would better accommodate the other upgrades.
Jayhawks fans were furious. They wanted to preserve the history of the stadium and didn’t want to see less fans be able to attend a game at one of the smallest stadiums in the conference, especially now that they are finally selling out games again.
Makes little sense to reduce capacity by almost 10K when we are in an arms race with every other school for revenue. We finally have a serious coach and AD with momentum – Stadium should be closer to 50K instead of below 40. I can’t see a logical reason.— Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) June 24, 2023
Another fanbase also got in on the conversation — that of Kansas State.
More money from the state instead of donors? Sorry little poverty program, get good— Not Your Father’s KSU (@KSUalum19) June 22, 2023
Little boy school— Manhattan Hell (@ManhattanHell) June 22, 2023
Little boy program
Little boy stadium
Bringing the basketball style attendance to a football stadium is certainly a choice. Lol— 🌾Kameron🌾Hale🌾 (@Sp3cia1k2011) June 22, 2023
Adorable.— Johnny Cobbler 🏆 (@TopekaTalls) June 22, 2023
Kansas AD Travis Goff had to set the record straight.
He said that the stadium will not be getting any smaller.
And then the third-year AD turned his focus toward the Wildcats that were blowing up his replies.
One Kansas State fan, @scottwildcat, said that Goff was acting more like a message board user than an athletic director. Goff responded by offering @scottwildcat season tickets to watch the Jayhawks.
For a sitting athletic director to call out rival fans who were acting up online is hilarious. To make it even funnier, and even more savage, Goff was tweeting from his vacation in South Africa.
While the Wildcats were busy worrying about the size of the Jayhawks’ football stadium, Goff was enjoying a lavish vacation with his wife and three children. Kansas 1 — Kansas State 0.