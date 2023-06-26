Videos by OutKick

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff’s Twitter fingers were tingling over the weekend. The 43-year-old had a little bit of fun at the expense of the Jayhawks’ most-hated rivals.

Our saga began on Thursday. Actually, it goes back to last October.

Jayhawks football, amid its best season since 2008, announced that it will renovate its facilities. The project includes major upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is one of the oldest football venues in the nation.

Okay, now jump ahead to the end of last week.

An outside consultant hired by Kansas recommended that the university should shrink the size of its stadium from 47,233 seats to 39,839 seats. It would better accommodate the other upgrades.

An outside consultant hired by the University of Kansas is recommending that the school shrink the size of its stadium to 39,839 seats to accommodate new facilities as part of its gateway project, among numerous other recommendations:https://t.co/tEPjVCKWUO — KUsports.com (@KUsports) June 22, 2023

Jayhawks fans were furious. They wanted to preserve the history of the stadium and didn’t want to see less fans be able to attend a game at one of the smallest stadiums in the conference, especially now that they are finally selling out games again.

Makes little sense to reduce capacity by almost 10K when we are in an arms race with every other school for revenue. We finally have a serious coach and AD with momentum – Stadium should be closer to 50K instead of below 40. I can’t see a logical reason. — Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) June 24, 2023

Another fanbase also got in on the conversation — that of Kansas State.

More money from the state instead of donors? Sorry little poverty program, get good — Not Your Father’s KSU (@KSUalum19) June 22, 2023

Kansas AD Travis Goff had to set the record straight.

He said that the stadium will not be getting any smaller.

Love our consultants but capacity will be over 40K. This project will have something for everyone – affordable tickets, the best premium seating, real home field advantage. Oh yeah, and parking & tailgating are key priorities. We’re all over it Hawks – remember, I’m one of you 😉 https://t.co/hAo71jaMVb — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

…continued. Best way to make a statement of support is to be a season ticket holder and be in the building this fall! The past is the past – the future is now & we ALL need to step up to support this program. Never has been an oppty like this one… Are we going to capitalize!? https://t.co/xBH0xVGNiW — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

…continued. Big 12 newcomers UH and UCF have SOLD OUT season tickets. Yes, they’ve been better programs in modern times. But it’s time for all Hawks to step up in a tangible way. The reality of college athletics today: buy tickets, support NIL, donate…or you’re on the sideline. https://t.co/kHokdrfSeJ — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

And then the third-year AD turned his focus toward the Wildcats that were blowing up his replies.

My guy! You used foul language toward me earlier today but we’ll let that slide given your continued following and support. Will connect you with a member of our team to support the Hawks 💙♥️. — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

Appreciate your feedback! Let’s connect for ways you can support KU. — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

One Kansas State fan, @scottwildcat, said that Goff was acting more like a message board user than an athletic director. Goff responded by offering @scottwildcat season tickets to watch the Jayhawks.

Appreciate you Scott! Send me your contact info so the team can follow-up with season ticket info ♥️💙. — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 23, 2023

For a sitting athletic director to call out rival fans who were acting up online is hilarious. To make it even funnier, and even more savage, Goff was tweeting from his vacation in South Africa.

Last one since I got myself in trouble yesterday 😏… Self imposed twitter ban for a bit.



But first had to send this pic of my amazing gang – glad the kids don’t have dad’s fear of heights and were excited to take the cable car up Table Mountain 💙🇿🇦♥️. pic.twitter.com/aabpPpMDzo — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) June 24, 2023

While the Wildcats were busy worrying about the size of the Jayhawks’ football stadium, Goff was enjoying a lavish vacation with his wife and three children. Kansas 1 — Kansas State 0.