Kansas Announces Major Football News After 5-0 Start

The Kansas Jayhawks are planning on some major facility upgrades.

The Jayhawks are on fire after a 5-0 start, and AD Travis Goff teased a major announcement coming Friday.

Many – myself included – wondered whether or not an extension for Lance Leipold was coming. That wasn’t the announcement (although, it’s still a possibility), but Kansas fans still got good news.

Kansas announces football facility renovations. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Goff and program announced that major renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and other facilities will start in 2023. While an exact cost for the overhaul renovations isn’t known, a previous plan approved over the summer would cost roughly $350 million, according to KUSports.com.

“Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans,” Goff explained when announcing the renovations.

Kansas will upgrade David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

So, Kansas fans aren’t getting an extension for Lance Leipold, which is priority number one right now, but the school is making a huge commitment to football.

Facilities matter a lot when it comes to recruiting and the fan experience. With Kansas rolling at 5-0 and one of the best stories in college football, the Jayhawks are looking to maintain that momentum.

You have to strike when the iron is hot. The iron hasn’t been hotter for the Jayhawks in at least 13 years.

Will Kansas keep Lance Leipold? (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Now that upgrades and renovations are happening, the Jayhawks need to work on locking Lance Leipold into a new deal. The big dogs are coming calling, and you can’t risk losing him.