Justin Thomas Chirps Wyndham Clark At Travelers Championship: ‘The Guy Wins One F-cking U.S. Open’

Videos by OutKick

Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open just four days ago, but Justin Thomas thinks an appropriate amount of time has passed for the trash-talking to begin. JT threw a playful jab Clark’s way early on in their first-round pairing at the Travelers Championship on Thursday.

The hilarious back-and-forth came on the Par 4 12th hole, the group’s third hole of the day. After Thomas hit his approach shot short of the flag, Clark was left with 75 yards on his second shot.

READ: WYNDHAM CLARK SAYS FANS CHANTING FOR FOWLER AND MCILROY ‘PISSED’ HIM OFF AT U.S. OPEN, MOTIVATED HIM TO VICTORY

The U.S. Open champ thought that Thomas’ golf ball on the green was in his landing zone and didn’t want to risk hitting it, so Clark asked him to go mark it. Thomas didn’t seem to agree with Clark, which led him to deliver a nice little chirp.

“The guy wins one f-cking U.S. Open and I have to mark it from 80 yards,” Thomas could be heard saying on the broadcast.

Max Homa, the third player in their group, got a nice little laugh out of JT’s comment.

Justin Thomas chirping Wyndham Clark early today 😂



“Guy wins one f-cking US Open and I have to mark it from 80 yards.” pic.twitter.com/ux8rJJALuU — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) June 22, 2023

Players asking one another to mark their golf balls happens very regularly, but asking someone to mark their ball from 80 yards isn’t all that common, especially on a Thursday.

What made Thomas’ walk even worse is that Clark hit a rather poor wedge shot and left it well short of the hole before walking of the 12th green with a routine par.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris