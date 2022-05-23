Justin Thomas Took Home More Than $2.5 Million Courtesy Of PGA Championship Payout

If Justin Thomas feels the need for a vacation after his come from behind win at the PGA Championship, he can certainly afford it.

After besting Will Zalatoris in the Championship’s first playoff in 11 years, Thomas walked away with $2.7 million. His earnings were part of a $15 million prize pool at this year’s PGA. The pool money was $3 million more than last year and the tournament’s largest purse ever.

Zalatoris’ second place finished was good enough for $1.6 million. There are certainly worse consolation prizes.

Two pros who tied for third place, Mito Pereira and Cameron Young, both walked away with nearly $1 million. They left Tulsa with $870,000 a piece.

A comeback for the ages 🏆 @JustinThomas34 overcomes an 8-shot deficit to win his second @PGAChampionship in a playoff. pic.twitter.com/FBF8gEirB9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2022

Had you listened to OutKick’s Clay Travis, you too, could’ve left the weekend with extra cash in your pocket. Prior to the tournament, Clay told viewers of Fox Bet Live that he was placing his money on Thomas to take first.

The man is rich for a reason, folks!

Outside of those golfers finishing in the top 3, plenty of others cleaned up over the four-day tournament. Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, each of whom tied for fifth, pocketed more than $530,000. Rory McIlroy, finished eighth but still walked away with close to $437,000.

All told, 29 participants left the weekend six figures richer. The aforementioned Thomas and Zalatoris were into the millions.

Forget the footballs and basketballs and leave the catcher’s mitt at home. Have your kids grab a bag of clubs and a caddie instead.

