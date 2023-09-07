Justin Thomas’ Dad Shoots Down Report Of A Coaching Split With Son: ‘That’s Just Stupid’

Videos by OutKick

Mike Thomas, Justin Thomas’ father, has been the two-time major winner’s swing coach for his entire career. With JT coming off his worst season since turning professional and searching for something, anything, ahead of the Ryder Cup, a rumor has circulated that Thomas has distanced himself from his dad as his swing coach.

The elder Thomas has completely denied those claims and has made it clear that he’s still very much involved with his son’s golf game.

Todd Lewis of Golf Channel, a more than reputable reporter, explained on air earlier this week that Justin is “still working with his father as his swing coach, but not as much right now, he’s kind of put his father a little bit in the background.”

Lewis never reported that Thomas had fired his dad or actually parted ways, but some in the media tried to piece that storyline together. Mike Thomas called the rumor “stupid” while also calling out the media.

“You’re kidding. That’s just stupid,” Mike told Golf Digest when asked about the rumor of the split.

“That’s what some people in the media do. It’s ridiculous. I just left Justin. We worked all morning.”

Mike Thomas, Justin Thomas’ dad, calls the report of the two parting ways “stupid.” (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

READ: YOU HAVE TO RESPECT THE HELL OUT OF JUSTIN THOMAS FOR POSTING VIDEO GRINDING ON RANGE WITH POOL NOODLES AHEAD OF RYDER CUP

Mike also made it a point to say that if JT were to go a different direction with his swing coach, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

“But, listen, if he did fire me, and it was for the better, then what’s the problem,” Mike Thomas said.

That’s just Mike Thomas being a solid dad, whatever is best for his son is best for him.

Justin Thomas received one of the six captain’s picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team headed to Rome later this month. It’s a real ‘go out and prove it’ moment for a player who has been exceptional in past Ryder Cups, but was the definition of inconsistent on the PGA Tour this past season.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris