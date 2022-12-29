Justin Jefferson Has Had Enough of Kirk Cousins Criticism

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has had an outstanding season, and he’s convinced quarterback Kirk Cousins has too.

That’s the message from Jefferson in responding to recent criticism of the veteran QB.

Former linebacker Channing Crowder went after Cousins on ESPN, saying he had “seen some weaknesses out of the Vikings and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders.”

Specifically, he was concerned about a blowout loss to the Cowboys and that they fell behind 33-0 to the Colts.

Jefferson responded, saying his numbers are “right with” league MVP candidates.

All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates https://t.co/GOuT4DqwP8 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 29, 2022

Jefferson certainly has a point. The Vikings have a 12-3 record, and a few off days are to be expected. Not to mention that after falling behind 33-0, Cousins led the single biggest comeback in NFL history.

While he didn’t play well early in the Colts loss, it also wasn’t his fault that the defense struggled too. But the leadership required to hold the team together, not lose focus and storm back is inarguably impressive.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 17: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Cousins Compares Well to Other QB’s

Cousins’ numbers stack up fairly well with a number of other NFL quarterbacks. He currently ranks 4th in the league in passing touchdowns, and 5th in passing yardage, ahead of Josh Allen.

He’s also thrown fewer interceptions than Allen, as well as Bengals star Joe Burrow. Plus he might be the coolest quarterback in the league.

Patrick Mahomes might be the favorite to win the top award, but Cousins certainly hasn’t hurt the Vikings chances.

Translating his stellar regular season into postseason success is the next step to take. But at the very least he knows his star wide receiver will have his back.