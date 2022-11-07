Kirk Cousins May Be The Coolest QB in The NFL

If you haven’t hopped aboard the 2022 Kirk Cousins hype campaign, there’s still room in the private jet solely for members of Club Kirk.

With the arm of a starting quarterback and moxie of a youth ministry leader, Cousins has been seen as one of the biggest pushovers in the NFL. But after engineering a comeback win against his former team unlocked a different side to Capt. Kirk, he’s here to put the League on alert.

Cousins led his team to victory over the Washington Commanders, 20-17. He threw for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Minnesota extended its winning streak to six straight.

From the postgame celebration to the flight back home, Cousins shamelessly flexed for cameras and sported Minnesota-cold jewelry on his bare chest as he owned the Vikings’ impressive 7-1 start to the season, with a large cut of the credit going to Kirk.

Cousins was flossin’, pumpin’, flexin’ and stuntin’ on Instagram Live viewers — also striking fear in the hearts of upcoming opponents. Teammates couldn’t help but champion Cousins for being extremely milquetoast and alpha at the same time.

WATCH:

Get Kirko his chains 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/058kB8T0DO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2022

Kirk Cousins is currently the coolest QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QtmTJUpDLB — Phoenix 🍗🍴 (@dalvincookin) November 6, 2022

The veteran QB earned his stripes against Washington.

Commanders DT Daron Payne applauded Cousins for making big-time throws under immense pressure on Sunday.

“If you can stand in there and take them licks and keep making those throws, then I commend you,” Payne told postgame reporters.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Vikings look well on their way to a postseason appearance through eight games. Despite a slow start, Cousins stirred up the offense in crunchtime and proved that this roster is one of the rare teams in the NFL that can flip a game’s momentum at any point.

Cousins might’ve also been celebrating a big payday on its way. He joined the Vikings in 2018 and signed a three-year deal worth $84 million. In March, he signed a one-year, $35 million extension, setting him up for a major payday in 2023.

It’s safe to say, Cousins is in his mogul era. Keep pimpin’, Kirk.