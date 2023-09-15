Justin Jefferson Gets Hit So Hard His Chain Flew Off In Vikings Loss To Eagles

Videos by OutKick

The Vikings couldn’t catch a break and Justin Jefferson couldn’t hold onto his chain Thursday night.

Philadelphia’s defense showed up against Minnesota, keeping Kirk Cousins and the Vikings playing catch-up from early in the first quarter.

Jefferson got a taste of the Eagles defense’s tenacity in the third quarter.

After a spectacular 30-yard reception, Jefferson got tackled so hard by Eagles cornerback Justin Evans that his chain flew off his neck and fell onto the field.

Jefferson picked up his bling and tossed it to the sideline like a Hail Mary to keep Minnesota’s offense from a delay of game penalty.

What a team player (unlike AJ Brown).

Justin Jefferson threw his chain to the sideline after making this catch 😂pic.twitter.com/PUyz1hZDZ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

How much is that chain worth? Did Jefferson get it back? Did Minnesota’s defense take the night off? These are the questions we’re left with after Thursday’s game.

We know the answer to at least one of them. A few plays later the necklace was back on when Jefferson made another grab for a first down.

Jefferson had a night to remember: catching 11 passes for 159 yards. He also became the fastest player to reach 5,000 career receiving yards in NFL history (52 games) on a first-quarter catch.

Rookie Jordan Addison chipped in as a reliable No. 2 option, logging three catches for 72 yards. He scored on a 62-yard touchdown.

Minnesota’s receiving corps commanded the air (364 receiving yards) compared to Philly’s 193 receiving yards.

But it was the Eagles backfield that dominated the night with 259 rushing yards. The Vikings defensive line proved useless facing Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (28 carries, 175 yards).

Eagles won the game, 34-28.