AJ Brown Throws A Tantrum On The Sideline; Nick Sirianni Steps In

Despite his team’s sizable lead in the third quarter, AJ Brown was pissed that he wasn’t getting enough attention from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

It was pure diva behavior by Brown.

Philadelphia got off to a fast start in Thursday’s primetime game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

With a strong running game led by D’Andre Swift and DeVonta Smith obliterating the Vikings defense, AJ Brown took a backseat to the game plan amid the Eagles’ three-quarter lead (27-14).

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts with the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Amazon Prime Video broadcast caught a minor flare-up between Eagles personnel in the third. Brown appeared visibly frustrated by his four targets for three catches and 17 yards. So he started bickering at quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had to step in and cool down the heated receiver.

Why can’t these elite wideouts be happy for the team?

WATCH:

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown talking on the sideline with Sirianni:



pic.twitter.com/POOQLfypLQ — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 15, 2023

DeVonta Smith has been the team’s alpha. He recorded four catches for 131 receiving yards and a 63-yard touchdown entering the fourth quarter.

It’s no coincidence that Brown received two immediate targets from Hurts in the following drive. Hurts connected with Brown for a would-be touchdown until the play was negated by a holding call on Rashaad Penny.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)