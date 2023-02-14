Justin Fields, Rich Eisen Get In Awkward Exchange Over Ohio State/Michigan Rivalry

Videos by OutKick

Justin Field and Rich Eisen threw a few shots while discussing the legendary Ohio State/Michigan football rivalry.

The rivalry between the two powerhouse programs is one of the most famous in all of sports, and there’s a strong argument to be made it’s the most heated in college football.

Both sides hate each other. If Michigan fans were drowning, OSU supporters might not exactly rush to save them. It’s China/Taiwan on steroids.

Well, when Fields and Eisen sat down for a recent interview, they couldn’t help themselves from going at it. On one hand, a Michigan grad turned sports pundit. On the other, a former Ohio State star quarterback and first round pick in the NFL draft.

While Eisen leaned heavily on Michigan’s recent success, Fields had history – a lot of it – on his side. Enjoy the playful and kind of awkward banter below.

Do Michigan or Ohio State fans have more of a right to brag?

For a very long time, Michigan was viewed as Ohio State’s dumb little brother. From 2012 through 2019, Ohio State won every single one of the rivalry games, a national title, four Big Ten titles and punched several tickets to the CFP.

Over the past decade, Ohio State’s accomplishments are comically better than Michigan’s. That’s why Wolverines fans had such an incredible inferiority complex that was often overcompensated for.

However, things have changed the past two seasons. Since 2021, Michigan is 2-0 in the rivalry game, won the Big Ten twice and appeared in the CFP twice.

The Wolverines have had a lot more success recently. However, when you take the entire time window from 2012, it’s not close. Ohio State has a significantly better list of accomplishments. For that reason, Ohio State fans definitely have more to brag about. Now, should they? Well, if they do, they’re just opening themselves up to getting dunked on for the past two seasons.

Most importantly, Michigan finally being competitive again is great for college football. It’s a much better sport when the rivalry has two great teams instead of an annual massacre carried out by OSU.