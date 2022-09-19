Justin Fields Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot At Bears Fans Following Loss To Packers

Justin Fields was frustrated after a less-than-stellar performance in the Chicago Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. To make matters worse, he decided to take a jab at Bears fans during his postgame press conference, which is a move he’s surely regretting Monday.

Fields was trying to send a message to Chicago fans that the team is even more frustrated than they are about the loss and how things have gone over the past year plus. He didn’t choose the best words while delivering that message, and now his comments are being deemed controversial.

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans, at the end of the day, they’re not putting in any work,” Fields said.

While Fields’ comment is factual – fans aren’t putting in any work – Bears fans are some of the most passionate in the NFL. The fanbase is made up of countless people that have dedicated a lot of time and money into supporting the Bears and have had little return over the past 15 years.

We’re talking about a Bears franchise that has won one playoff game since 2007, and that lone win came in 2010.

More likely than not, Fields wasn’t trying to take a dig at Bears fans but some will undoubtedly take it as an insult. For a young QB that the majority of the fanbase already has questions about, Fields may not want to mention the fans moving forward unless he’s praising them.