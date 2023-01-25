‘Justified’ Fans Get Update About Possible Timeline For Show’s Return

“Justified” is returning in 2023, but it’s not exactly right around the corner.

The hit FX show is getting a revival with “Justified: City Primeval,” and Timothy Olyphant will return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for any updates, and while there have been a few tidbits, not much is known. Specifically, nobody knows when the show will premiere on FX.

Well, we might have a bit of a clearer picture of when a premiere will happen.

When does “Justified: City Primeval” come out? (Credit: Getty Images)

When will “Justified: City Primeval” premiere.

A recent report from GoldDerby indicates the show will premiere this summer. The report predicts it could premiere in June, but that’s far from certain. Given the complete lack of promotional material, it’s definitely not coming in the next few months.

FX isn’t going to drop “Justified: City Primeval” in March without a full media blitz, which just hasn’t happened. That would seem to indicate the summer 2023 prediction is likely accurate.

For those of you don’t already know the plot of the revival, it’s as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

Fans are eager for new episodes.

There’s no question that “Justified” fans are fired up and ready for new episodes. Even though it’s a limited run revival, hype is off the charts.

It almost feels like Christmas is coming early (hopefully in the summer) now that we know Olyphant will, once again, rock a gun and hat as Raylan Givens.

There are also a lot of unanswered questions. Will Boyd return (unlikely)? What old characters will return? Nobody knows, but we should get a solid idea once the show starts what cameos fans can expect.

Also, Olyphant previously teased more “Justified” stories might be coming. That would be epic. “Justified” was the best show on TV for all six of its seasons.

Bringing it back for an extended run would be a massive win for fans who simply love great entertainment.

Before Yellowstone dominated TV, there was Justified. It was a badass story about a U.S. Marshal fighting to outrun his roots and past, and it was BY FAR the best show on TV.



Soon, the show will return, but it won't be exactly the same.



Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest “Justified” revival updates as we have them. I truly can’t wait. It’s going to be epic.