‘Justified’ Revival Details Released, Status Of Major Character Revealed

“Justified” is returning in 2023, and fans finally have some insight on the revival.

Timothy Olyphant will, once again, rock his cowboy hat and take to screens around the country as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in “Justified: City of Primeval.”

While details about the FX series returning have been guarded like the nuclear secrets, fans finally have an idea what will happen thanks to a profile from Entertainment Weekly.

The plot of the new series is as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

One of the biggest questions has been whether or not Walton Goggins would return as Boyd Crowder. Given how the show ended with Boyd behind bars it seemed unlikely. Now, the people in charge seemed to confirm Goggins won’t be a part of “Justified: City of Primeval,” but there’s a new villain that will cause Raylan plenty of problems.

Producer Michael Dinner told Entertainment Weekly the following about Boyd Crowder and the new villain Clement Mansell:

He’s a great foil, in some ways more dangerous. Boyd Crowder and Raylan Givens were cut from the same cloth: They grew up mining coal together, so there’s a familiarity and they understand each other. That’s what the show was about. With this guy, Clement Mansell, he’s so unpredictable, and at a time when Raylan himself is seven, eight years older, so it’s not only who he is physically, but also because he’s so unpredictable … Boyd Crowder had kind of an amoral code, but he still had a code. I’m not sure that Clement Mansell, the bad guy in this, does at all. And that makes him really dangerous. It’s a pretty formidable antagonist for our protagonist.

Actor Boyd Holbrook, who plays Mansell, also hyped up the show returning and told Inverse, “I have ‘Justified: City Primeval’ coming out in the spring. That’s going to be fantastic. I saw some cuts of that. It’s kind of like ‘Logan’ on bath salts.”

“Justified” fans have a lot to be excited about.

Even with Walton Goggins not returning as Boyd Crowder, there is still plenty to get fired up about. It’s going to be amazing to see Raylan Givens kicking butt on screen.

For all six seasons the FX hit aired, it was the most untouchable show on TV. “Justified” paved the way for the entire “Yellowstone” universe and other non-woke products. It was way ahead of its time in that sense.

Now, it’s returning for a limited run. If that doesn’t fire you up, you simply have bad entertainment taste.

I can't wait for the revival to get here. It will be epic.