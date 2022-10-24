‘Justified’ Star Reveals Big News About The Show Returning

The “Justified” revival is getting closer to hitting TV screens around America.

FX stunned fans in early 2022 when it was announced Timothy Olyphant would return for the revival mini-series “Justified: City Primeval.” Naturally, people were amped up, and fans now have more good news.

During a recent interview with Seth Meyers, the man famous for playing Raylan Givens revealed shooting on “Justified: City Primeval” is done, according to BleedingCool.com.

While there’s no set release date, the revival is expected to drop at some point in 2023 on FX.

Timothy Olyphant is returning as Raylan Givens in a new “Justified” series. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

“Justified” is one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

For six unbelievable seasons, millions of fans got to watch Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder. One had a bad and the law. The other, a moral compass (or lack thereof) and a code.

The dichotomy between the two rivals is maybe the greatest in TV history. Were they really all that different? That’s a question fans debated from 2010 through 2015. As Boyd alluded to in season four, Raylan’s badge might have made him believe he was much purer than he truly was.

Will Walton Goggins appear in the new “Justified” series? (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

When the show wrapped up in epic fashion in 2015, it felt like the TV world took a huge hit. That’s why people couldn’t believe when it was announced “Justified” would return for a new limited series.

The plot of the mini-series is as follows, according to WideOpenCountry.com:

Eight years after Marshal Raylan Givens leaves Kentucky, he is living in Miami, still working as a marshal and balancing life with his 14-year-old daughter Willa. A chance encounter leads him to a man named Clement Mansell on a Florida highway, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a violent sociopath who has evaded capture in Detroit, leading Givens up to Detroit himself to help with the case. The series is based on Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, a new chapter for the gunslinger as the original series follows a different Elmore Leonard novel.

Will Walton Goggins be in the new mini-series?

When fans last saw Goggins playing Boyd Crowder, he was in a prison being told the love of his life – Ava Crowder – had died. Of course, this wasn’t true and was simply done by Raylan to give her a sense of peace.

So, will Goggins return as Crowder in the revival? Unfortunately, it looks like it’s not going to happen. There’s been zero news about his involvement, and it wouldn’t make much sense given how the show ended.

It’s a shame because he was riveting on screen as the Harlan County outlaw. Maybe, FX is keeping a Goggins appearance secret, but I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting on it.

Despite Walton Goggins not reviving his role, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Shooting is done, and that means post production is well underway.

If I had to make a very educated guess, I would speculate FX is aiming for a March release. Hopefully, it happens sooner, but March seems realistic.

More than anything, I can’t wait to watch Timothy Olyphant, once again, as the gunslinger character Raylan Givens. It’s been damn too long since we last watched Raylan dish out some justice.