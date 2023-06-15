New ‘Justified’ Revival Preview Promises Violence: ‘Shooting Match’

Videos by OutKick

A new ‘Justified’ revival preview has hit the web.

“Justified: City Primeval” hits FX for its premiere July 18, and hype is through the roof for the series to return eight years after the original saga wrapped up.

Fans are craving great entertainment, and nothing beats the neo-Western with Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

All the early looks at “Justified: City Primeval” have been outstanding, and the latest one will only send expectations soaring even higher.

“Justified: City Primeval” looks outstanding.

I really can’t get over Raylan saying, “You want a shooting match? Let’s go.” That’s about as badass as it gets.

It’s the exact same tone and vibe fans came to love in the original series when Raylan was busy fighting and killing bad guys.

Challenging Raylan to a gunfight is a great way to disappear. There’s no faster gun on TV. When he brings the shooting iron out of its holster, you know things are about to go sideways for whoever he’s up against.

Justified: City Primeval — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX

Fans should be excited.

There’s simply no way to spin it other than “Justified” returning to TV is great news. Fans are craving great content.

We’re craving series and shows that simply focus on giving viewers an epic ride. Leave the politics and woke nonsense in Hollywood.

Bring us something that acts as a shot of energy to the soul. That’s what “Justified” was for six seasons, and it definitely appears it will be, once again, when it returns with “City Primeval” July 18 on FX.

“Justified: City Primeval” looks outstanding. The revival with Timothy Olyphant returns July 18 on FX. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Make sure to keep checking back for all the latest “Justified” updates as we have them. I’ll definitely have plenty of recaps and reviews as episodes start dropping. I have no doubt Timothy Olyphant will deliver again as Raylan. No doubt at all!