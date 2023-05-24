FX Drops New ‘Justified’ Revival Teaser, Shows Raylan Givens In Prime Form

Videos by OutKick

FX dropped a new teaser for “Justified: City Primeval.”

As OutKick readers and television fans already know, the highly-anticipated “Justified” revival returns July 18 on FX eight years after it initially closed up its incredible six-season run.

Are expectations high? Yeah, you could say that. You could definitely say expectations are high for Raylan’s return. Fans got to watch him take out bad guys for six years, and it’s now time to watch it again.

While none of the teasers released have promised much violence, it is clear that Timothy Olyphant will be in prime form as the U.S. Marshal. That definitely didn’t change with the latest teaser dropped Tuesday.

The plot of the revival is described as:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Yeah, I’m definitely fired up after reading that.

“Justified” returns in less than two months.

As of this article being published, we’re only 55 days away from “Justified: City Primeval” premiering on FX and also airing on Hulu.

It might sound like a long time, but let’s be honest, it’s not that long. We’ve crossed the two month threshold for Raylan Givens to, once again, rock and roll.

Violence is coming and it will be dispensed from his handgun. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

“Justified: City Primeval” returns July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Very few revivals or sequels ever work. They almost always fail. That’s just a fact. You can argue with it, but it’s true.

However, I have complete and total faith in “Justified: City Primeval” meeting expectations. The original series was nothing short of incredible.

I will argue with anyone until I’m blue in the face it was the best show on TV during its run. It was dark, gritty and a ton of fun.

The relationship between Boyd and Raylan is an all-time TV great. The two men were only really separated by the fact one had a badge and the other didn’t. That’s a simplistic explanation, but it’s a good way of looking at it.

Now, Raylan will have a new journey in front of him.

“Justified” fans can’t wait for the return of Raylan Givens. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the “Justified” updates as we have them. We’re just as fired up as all of you.