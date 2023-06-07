‘Justified’ Might Not End With Revival Series, Star Hints

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” might not be done with the upcoming revival.

Timothy Olyphant will return to the screen as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series “Justified: City Primeval” starting July 18 on FX.

To say fans are pumped would be an incredible understatement. The original saga wrapped up in 2015, and now after an eight year gap, “Justified” is coming back.

Well, it might actually not be done with just the limited run of “City Primeval.” Olyphant hinted there might be more to come.

“Justified” might not end with “City Primeval.”

“I’d show up. I had a good time. Every time we’ve done this I’ve had a good time,” the man famous for playing Raylan Givens said last week during the ATX TV Festival in Austin.

Executive producer Sarah Timberman backed Olyphant’s stance up and added, “If he shows up I show up—we all show up.”

While their comments are far from a guarantee of more episodes, the door appears wide open for more episodes of Raylan kicking butt.

“Justified” fans can’t wait for the show to return. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Fans love the legendary series.

As I say every single time I cover “Justified,” the original series was the best show on TV for all six of its seasons.

It helped blaze the path for shows like “Yellowstone” and a lot of what Taylor Sheridan does. It was proof a neo-Western couldn’t just work, it could be a monster success.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Now, fans wait for “Justified: City Primeval” to premiere July 18, and it sounds epic. Below are the plot details for the revival:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Does that get your heart racing a little? It sure does for me. I can’t wait to watch Raylan sling some more lead.

Let’s not forget the legendary line about the next bullet coming faster.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Justified” updates as we have them. July 18 truly can’t get here fast enough.