New ‘Justified’ Revival Inside Look Released

Videos by OutKick

FX continues to drop looks at the upcoming “Justified” revival.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18 on FX, and it will be the first time in eight years Timothy Olyphant will be back on our screens crushing it as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

He was the face of the series for six incredible seasons, and it’s now time to get back to Raylan’s old ways.

FX shared several images from the upcoming revival, and it’s obvious that fans are going to be in for a very fun time.

Check out all the photos from “Justified: City Primeval” below.

The plot of the revival is as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

“Justified” fans can’t wait for the series to return.

It’s not an exaggeration at all to claim “Justified” was the best show on TV during its entire run. I’ve made that claim many times here at OutKick, and I won’t stop making it because it’s true.

The original saga gave TV fans Raylan Givens, Boyd Crowder and several other fascinating characters over six seasons of great entertainment.

The best part about “Justified” was everyone seemed to live in the gray areas. Nobody was perfect. No character was a true good guy.

Raylan was the show’s main protagonist and he literally let a Detroit mobster get gunned down without doing anything to stop it.

Every character on the show was incredibly complicated and complex.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Now, fans will return for “Justified: City Primeval.” Yeah, you could say we’re very excited. I can’t remember the last time I was so pumped for a TV show to return. If it’s even 20% as good as the original saga, it will be worth watching. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the updates as we have them. Can’t wait!