‘Justified’ Revival Preview Drops, Features Raylan Givens Rocking Iconic Cowboy Hat

The first teaser for “Justified: City Primeval” is out.

Timothy Olyphant will be back as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens starting July 18, and fans of the legendary series can’t wait to dive back into the world created by Elmore Leonard and Graham Yost.

There have been some images released from the “Justified” revival, and the first teaser dropped for fans Monday. While it doesn’t show a ton, fans do get to see Olyphant, once again, rocking Raylan’s iconic cowboy hat.

Do yourself a favor, grab a glass of bourbon, get your mind right and let’s get ready to head back to the world fans enjoyed for six seasons.

What do we know about the “Justified” revival?

With just a little more than two months until the first episode of the revival drops, fans have started searching for as much info as they possibly can.

Specific details of what to expect have been kept pretty much under wraps. We do know some old characters will return, but it’s unclear who is along for the ride other than Olyphant as Raylan.

FX describes the plot of “Justified: City Primeval” as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Fans can’t wait to see Raylan Givens sling some lead.

It’s been more than eight years since the credits rolled for the last time on the hit FX series. It might be hard for fans to believe it’s been that long, but it’s true.

I was still in college when the final season of “Justified” was airing. Feels like a different lifetime. Now, after nearly a decade without Rylan Givens kicking butt, we’ll see it again starting July 18.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Hopefully, everyone involved with the revival keeps the same themes and elements fans came to love with the original series.

Raylan is a very imperfect anti-hero. While he might not be an evil person at his core, Raylan was more than willing to bend the rules or turn a blind eye to criminal activity when necessary.

He famously allowed one rival to be gunned down without intervening.

We’ll be tracking all the updates “Justified: City Primeval” updates as they roll in here at OutKick. Expectations are high, but I have no doubt they’ll be met. July 18 will truly be an incredibly fun night.