‘Justified’ Revival First Look Released, Timothy Olyphant Returns As Raylan Givens

“Justified” fans finally have a look at the upcoming revival.

The legendary FX series will return at some point in 2023 with “Justified: City Primeval.” Details about the revival have been incredibly guarded and restricted.

Now, fans finally have a look at Timothy Olyphant back in his hat as Raylan Givens in a short promo the network released hyping up its 2023 slate. Don’t blink or you might miss the first look at “Justified: City Primeval.”

The Bear. Dave. Justified: City Primeval, and so much more. Here's a glimpse of what's coming soon to FX. pic.twitter.com/J9hItBOxli — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 13, 2023

Fans have high hopes for “Justified: City Primeval.”

The details for the revival are as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

Sounds pretty damn interesting, and there’s no doubt it will absolutely bring back all the fans of the original series.

“Justified” was the best show on TV for years. Every one of its six original seasons was incredible. It was truly the role of a lifetime for Olyphant.

Walton Goggins was also incredible as Boyd Crowder. Unfortunately, it does not look like he will return for the revival.

Will Walton Goggins return for the “Justified” revival? (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

In fact, it’s not known at all if any of the old characters will return. There’s been whispers some will, but the writers and cast members have done an incredible job of stopping leaks.

It’d be easier to get a face-to-face meeting with the head of ISIS than get new details on “Justified: City Primeval.”

What I will say is that seeing Timothy Olyphant, once again, rock the hat as Raylan Givens was awesome. It was a blast from the past, and I say that in the best way possible. Raylan is such an incredibly complex and incredible character. While he’s a lawman, the only difference between him and some of the bad guys, most notably Boyd, is just the badge.

There’s still no release date for “Justified: City of Primeval,” but it’s definitely coming at some point in 2023. Whenever it does, we will cover it here at OutKick. It’s going to be an epic time.